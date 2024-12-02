PayCargo selects Cass Information Systems for B2B payment

Through this alliance, Cass will become the payment processing engine for all payments facilitated via the PayCargo electronic invoice presentment and payment system. Cass, which processed USD 38 billion in business-to-business (B2B) payments in 2014, is positioned to facilitate payment processing due to its capabilities in financial exchange, experience in cross-border payments, its array of payment and financing options and others.

PayCargo is a commercial payments solution for the ocean, air, trucking and rail industries. PayCargo provides electronic tools that automate the payments process.

Cass Information Systems is a provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass is supported by Cass Commercial Bank.