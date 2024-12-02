Payaut lands EUR 8 mln seed round to expand across Europe

Payaut, which provides a range of financial solutions for online marketplaces, will use part of the funding to expand its operations across Europe with the roll out of its new multi-currency platform. This will enable customers to accept payments in currencies including USD, GBP, JPY and, AUD.

By expanding beyond EUR payments, Payaut will also be positioned to enter markets outside of Europe. The company plans to begin its expansion drive by increasing its presence in Germany, Southern Europe, and the Nordics. In addition to further developing its platform, Payaut will also increase its team in 2023.

Founded in late 2019, Payaut also provides automated solutions such as reconciliation, balance management, invoicing, seller verification through KYC checks, and split payments. The API-driven platform enables customers of any size to manage their payments and finances while also remaining compliant with legislation such as PSD2.

Payaut acts as an intermediary between sellers and different Payment Service Providers (PSPs). As a result, marketplaces are not dependent on one single PSP but instead can use multiple providers such as Mollie, Adyen, PayPal or Stripe at the same time.