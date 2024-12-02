Pay UK consults on new standard for UK retail payments

The payments authority advises the use of global standard ISO 20022 within the clearing and settlement capability of the New Payments Architecture (NPA).

The NPA, a new clearing and settlement capability for all UK retail payments, is being developed by Pay.UK. It provides an opportunity to design the standards and rules used to exchange payments data.

The consultation aims to gain feedback from the wider payments industry on defining the ISO 20022 standard, and the business rules that apply to this standard.

Pay.UK has asked payment service providers, payment end user organisations, trade bodies and anyone with an vested interest in payments to provide feedback by March 31 2020.

After this, Pay.UK will publish its finding and conclusions during the second half of 2020.

Pay.UK’s Standards Authority coordinates the standardisation activities of the UK’s financial services on behalf of participants, the wider payments industry and other relevant stakeholders.

It is responsible for, and has authority over, all aspects of standards development, maintenance and modification across the Pay.UK payments ecosystem. The Authority operates according to the Standards Framework which establishes methods of working, decision-making and processes to develop and maintain standards.