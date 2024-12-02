PaTMa partners with Nordigen

PaTMa wishes to facilitate integration of customer bank accounts and to offer the best property management software for busy landlords. PaTMa recognises that property management can be tedious and time consuming, so they designed their property management software with the aim to make life easier for landlords, letting agents, and property managers.

Using Nordigen’s API, PaTMa allows customers to connect their business bank account to their property management software. The software manages and tracks rent, monitors expenses, and calculates tax returns. Nordigen’s API is fully PSD2 compliant, when it comes to security. Overall, using Open Banking data allows PaTMa landlords to manage their properties and all the related financial transactions.