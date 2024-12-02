The companies first partnered in 2020 and the deepened alliance seeks to provide added money movement capabilities to Pathward’s partners as they look to integrate faster payment solutions to address evolving customer expectations.





Money movement and what the Pathward – TabaPay partnership entails

Per the announcement information, Pathward aims to build on its expansive Banking-as-a-Service offering to provide fintechs with a more complete end-to-end solution by connecting to the TabaPay platform to perform push and pull payments for its partners. Current capabilities include payment, issuing, acquiring, processing, credit, and tax solutions.

Through the TabaPay platform, Pathward’s partners are set to be enabled to perform account-to-account (A2A) transfers, corporate disbursements, account loads and unloads, and payouts in an instant manner. The company’s all-in-one processing platform is designed to support any use case and payment medium. With TabaPay, customers are provided with access to an extensive payment solutions suite to simplify processing, liquidity management, reconciliation, and settlement, and provide the least cost routing, among other processes critical to the payment ecosystem with a unified API.











When commenting on the collaboration, Pathward representatives advised that players across the fintech ecosystem are on the lookout for a simplified way to move money, and TabaPay is amongst the payment platforms that provide a frictionless path to push and pull funds to make payments instantaneous. Per their statement, Pathward is looking forward to expanding the partnership and jointly driving toward making the financial system accessible for more consumers and commercial arrangements regardless of how they transact.

More to this point, TabaPay officials expressed that partnering with Pathward, a bank to fintech firms, payfacs, ISOs, and other merchants, aids in TabaPay’s mission to make money movement instant. The spokesperson believes that together, they can empower their partners across all industries with faster payment options and advanced rails that address the ever-evolving needs of current consumers.





TabaPay’s mission and offering

TabaPay is a money movement platform for scalable, resilient, and cost-efficient instant payment solutions. It processes over 1 million transactions daily on behalf of more than 2,500 clients throughout the US and Canada and provides merchant acquiring, instant payments, and services across the payment ecosystem.

TabaPay’s unified API provides customers with direct access to 15 banking partners, 15 network connections, and full-stack payment processing which help enable flexibility while eliminating redundant processes.