Parts Town partners Esker to automate order processing in the cloud

This initiative follows the implementation of Esker’s Accounts Receivable automation solution in 2013, which enabled the company eliminate the manual steps associated with processing 30,000 invoices and a number of other documents each month. Enhancing order management is set to allow Parts Town to use Esker’s automation functionalities, including OCR, automatic routing for approval, flexible forms, and others.

Parts Town processes approximately 10,000 customer orders per month, with many of them coming in as faxes and emails. In most cases, Parts Town’s Customer Service Representatives (CSRs) print out paper copies of the purchase orders, enter the data into the order entry system, and file it in a personal folder or inbox. Following the agreement with Esker, the entire process is set to be electronic, from order reception to creation in the order entry system.

Esker provides document process automation services targeted at a variety of business processes from accounts payable and accounts receivable to sales order processing and procurement. Esker operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

In recent news, Esker has been selected by Spain-based global enterprise Bayer to streamline every phase of order management using Esker’s Order Processing automation solution.