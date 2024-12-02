Parpera, Railspay to launch BaaS app in Australia

Parpera will provide self-employed Australians with tools for invoicing, cash flow and tax reporting, as well as access to bank accounts and business debit cards through neobank Volt and Mastercard.

It has partnered with open banking API and a BaaS platform Railsbank, trading locally as Railspay, to gain access to its embedded finance features in Australia before launching globally. Railspay launched into the Australian market in March 2021 through its own BaaS partnership with digital bank Volt.