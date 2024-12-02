Paramount acquires B&B Financial

The acquisition adds another 1,500 units to the Paramount network of retail and financial institution ATMs, further expanding their footprint on the East Coast of the US. The company brings to Paramount a variety of local and nationally known brands across different industry sectors.

Representatives said that this is an exciting time in the ATM industry with technology changing so quickly and additional opportunities coming to market. The acquisition will benefit both companies, by allowing them to capitalise on the additional opportunities and expand the services they offer.