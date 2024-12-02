Paraguayan Bank licenses Surecomps Java end-to-end trade finance solution

Under the terms of the agreement, the bank is set to deploy allTRA, Surecomps flexi-scale back-office trade finance system and allNETT, the vendors web-based multi-customer trade finance front end.

The bank’s front-to-back trade finance system comprises Surecomp’s Java-based allNETT and allTRA solutions. allNETT is a bank/corporate front-end system for both initiating trade finance transactions and extracting inquiries and reports. allTRA is an enhanced bank back-office system that enables automated processing of a number of trade finance transactions including commercial and standby letters of credit (L/Cs), industrial revenue bonds (IRBs), guarantees, collections, fund transfers, reimbursements and clean payments. The Surecomp solution is set to enable the bank to automate its handling of trade finance transactions.

Surecomp is a provider of global trade solutions for banks and corporations, whose products and services portfolio includes trade finance, supply chain finance and treasury confirmation matching solutions.

In recent news, Surecomp has signed an agreement with Brilliance Technology, a Chinese supplier of software development, computer system integration, consulting services and project monitoring management in China.