Papaya Global partners with Fortris





Following this announcement, Papaya Global, a payroll and payments platform for worldwide workforces, will combine a suite of solutions and expertise with Fortris, a digital assets treasury operation platform. This strategic deal is expected to give multinationals and global enterprises the possibility to integrate digital assets into their payroll securely and efficiently.

Both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the laws and regulatory requirements of the industry.







More information on the partnership

Papaya Global represents a company that was developed in order to provide organisations and institutions around the world with the possibility to hire globally and pay locally. The firm delivers full compliance and liability coverage while focusing on supporting multiple employment models and using artificial intelligence (AI) in order to consolidate and automate payroll and payments operations. This process aims to connect HR and Finance tech stacks, optimise the procedures and their transparency, as well as improve workforce payments.

The collaboration represents a major step into the firms’ strategy of making digital asset salaries and bonuses a regular and safe feature of compensation packages, which are driven currently by growing employee demands. At the same time, it also reflects the increasingly widespread adoption of digital assets in corporate treasury operations.

Throughout this partnership, Papaya Global’s unified platform will be leveraged to streamline global payroll and payments for organisations and firms that operate internationally. At the same time, Fortris will provide corporations and companies with the needed tools and products for secure and fast integrations of digital assets into their treasury operations. This process is set to ensure a compliant and fast suite of transactions, as well as a reporting procedure.

In addition, the collaboration between Papaya Global and Fortris will offer organisations and enterprises a way to pay employees either partial or full salaries by using digital assets in any region around the world. The strategic deal will enable a secure, comprehensive, and scalable process that will minimise operational complexity, while also allowing payroll teams to import the needed data directly into their existing back-office systems.



