Papaya Global, Mesh Payments partner for employee expenses and reimbursements

The partnership is meant to meet the demand of global and distributed workforces for spend and expense management. Leveraging Mesh Payments, Papaya Global now offers a corporate payment and expense management solution for remote employees as part of its payroll and workforce management platform.

Traditionally, employees have been responsible for covering business expenses until they are reimbursed at the next payment cycle. As companies work to operationalise distributed and remote workforce models, outdated expense reimbursement systems make it more complicated for companies to manage and control their remote employees’ expenses, including the burden of employees fronting costs while they navigate the reimbursement process.

With payroll providers shifting to manage global and distributed workforces, Papaya Global offers a single service that allows companies to consolidate and improve payroll and keep track of their global employees. By offering Mesh’s corporate payment solution via the Papaya platform, companies can now eliminate the need for employees to cover their business expenses upfront.

As the first payroll solution to offer the Mesh Payments platform, Papaya’s customers will gain the ability to set policies and impose limits on employee expenses, orchestrate payment approvals, automatically collect receipts, and produce real-time payment reports — giving department leaders and finance teams transparency and control over remote employee payments.