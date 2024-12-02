Pannovate teams up with Salt Edge to deliver PSD2 compliance

Thus, the partnership helps Salt Edge offer open banking and secure customer authentication solutions to organisations that aim to launch PSD2 compliant banking and payments programmes in the UK and throughout Europe.

Pannovate is a payment technology company, focused on payments, fintech, crypto, and RegTech. The company provides Banking-as-a-Service solutions and app support for banking and payment challengers globally.

This new offering provides a full end-to-end solution from SCA enabled onboarding to TPP verification system and open banking channels, according to the official press release. As security is paramount in Open Banking, Salt Edge SCA Authenticator protects end-customers during the payment process. The TPP verification system will ensure Pannovate clients that only regulated third parties are able to access the open banking channels built by Salt Edge for them.