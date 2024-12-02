P&N Group partners with Frollo

Australia-based fintech and Open Banking provider Frollo strives to see the future of banking re-imagined for its customers. In developing its current five-year strategy, the Group set out its core purpose to enrich the lives of their customers through greater financial empowerment and superior customer experience.

With a focus on innovation, digitisation, and automation, P&N Group sees Open Banking as a key enabler to enhancing its customer value proposition. With access to Frollo’s Consumer Data Right (CDR) Gateway, the Group plans to initially offer customers a more holistic and enriching digital experience, leveraging their Personal Financial Management (PFM) platform to complement its existing suite of digital banking tools. This platform is due to launch in 2022.

Consumer trust is going to be a key element in the take-up of this new way of banking and partnering with a trusted organisation like Frollo sets us on the right path from the outset.