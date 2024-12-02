Pana partners Visa for progress in innovation

The move should help Pana to more easily use the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, the company’s global payment network, offers. Through Fast Track, Pana is now able to address pain points millions of Hispanics in the USA have experienced when it comes to banking and money management.

Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program provides startups like Pana the ability to access Visa’s partner network, and experts who can provide guidance in helping them get up and running in the most efficient way.

Pana wants to build an easy to open digital bank account for Hispanic people, through which users with shared needs can connect and perform basic banking transactions currently outside their reach.