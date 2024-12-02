Palette launches e-invoicing services portal

Driven by the PaletteConnectivity Services network, the new portal enables users to invite customers and partners to set up and send e-invoices.

With the Services Portal, Palette users are able to initiate the ‘onboarding’ process for e-invoicing by selecting relevant customers and partners and inviting them to opt-in to supply e-invoices. Once a contact has confirmed and approved the invitation, a connection is established to allow e-invoices to be sent or received via the PaletteConnectivity Services platform.

Palette’s e-Invoicing Services portal gives customers a dashboard overview of the current and historic status of their e-invoices. It also gives an overview of the status of e-invoicing connections between organisations, their partners and customers.

PaletteConnectivity Services does not require customers or suppliers to use the same e-invoicing tools or invoicing / EDI formats.