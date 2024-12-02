Palette introduces enhanced PaletteArena 6.3 solution

The enhancements will provide finance and procurement departments with a solution that delivers control and management of all business revenue and expenditure, giving an oversight of the entire purchase-to-pay process.

Key enhancements in PaletteArena Version 6.3 include a completely new user; further integration with PaletteConnectivityServices replacing paper based processes with their e-invoicing function; spend management via PaletteExpense enabling oversight of credit card expenditure; and enhanced purchase order matching enabling users to match invoices based on value as well as quantity.

The new integration between PaletteConnectivityServices and Palette Arena enables users to search for, and invite, suppliers to send e-invoices to PaletteInvoice. The enhancement to PaletteExpense to incorporate credit card transactions means that credit card transactions can be imported to PaletteExpense. When the expense report is filled in PaletteArena 6.3 can also link credit card transactions to the report along with certain information from the transaction, automatically pre-populating the form. Credit card transactions connected to a company card can then also be matched against an invoice in the accounting view in PaletteInvoice.

The new solution will be available to Palette’s customer base of 1,600 businesses across Europe, North America and Australia. The customer base now includes organisations across a range of sectors including media, travel and food and drink, such as newspaper The Boston Globe, airline Canadian North and coffee distributor Selecta.

PaletteArena is an enterprise purchase-to-payment suite. It includes the PaletteInvoice, PaletteMobile, PaletteMail, PaletteBuyer, PaletteContract and PaletteSupplier Portal products, giving a web-based end-to-end solution that enhances invoice management from receipt to payment. It integrates with accounting, information and business systems to automate and streamline accounts payable activity across the organisation.