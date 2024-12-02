Palette and Canon strike European partnership

The partnership will integrate PaletteArena, Palette’s purchase-to-pay suite, with Canon’s document and image processing technology. The offering will deliver businesses a purchase-to-pay solution from a single mobile platform for unified governance across procurement and finance.

Under the agreement, Canon will also market and sell the PaletteOnline cloud purchase-to-pay solution to European customers.

Later in 2015 Palette will launch the latest version of its PaletteArena enterprise purchase-to-payment suite. It includes the PaletteInvoice, PaletteMobile, PaletteMail, PaletteBuyer, PaletteContract, PaletteExpense, PaletteSpendManagement and PaletteSupplier Portal products, giving a web-based end-to-end solution that enhance invoice management from receipt to payment. It integrates with accounting, information and business systems to automate accounts payable activity across the organization.

