Paladin Software teams up with Tipalti for digital influencer payment system

Paladin, which powers more than 30 multi-channel networks (MCNs) and media companies, has integrated Tipaltis technology into its platform to help participating clients streamline their payment processes and offer a more creator-friendly payments experience. Tipaltis platform allows creators to receive payment in their local currency and select a desired payment method, including Global ACH, PayPal, prepaid debit card, wire transfer, and more.

More than that, Paladins platform automatically calculates creator earnings, handles minimum payment thresholds, and provides revenue data for easy tracking. This new partnership with Tipalti creates the first fully integrated solution for mass creator payments from report ingestion and payment facilitation to financial reconciliation.

The integration also assists participating MCNs during the creator onboarding process by automatically collecting and vetting payment information and required tax forms. The entire tax compliance process is administered through a KPMG-certified solution. All payments are also checked against anti-money-laundering regulatory Do Not Pay lists prior to processing. Creators receive branded payment status communications, and can monitor their earnings and payment status in real time through a white-labeled Creator Dashboard powered by Paladin.

Paladin Software is a technology company for multi-channel networks and digital media companies. The offices are to be found in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Kraków, Poland.

Tipalti is the supplier payments automation solution to streamline all phases of the payment management workflow in one holistic cloud platform. Their clients include companies like Tapjoy, GoPro, Jukin Media, Chartboost, GoDaddy, Eventbrite, Vungle, Disqus, Vimeo, Touch of Modern and hundreds of others trust Tipalti to elevate their supplier payments operation.