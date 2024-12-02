Pakistan's UBL and Temenos to implement digital banking solution

UBL, earlier in 2021, launched Pakistan’s first Islamic Digital Account and the ‘UBL Pay’ where customers can use their phones as debit cards. Through this agreement, the bank has embarked on a digital transformation journey across all channels, products, and segments, including retail, SME and corporate, for its domestic and international markets.

Once executed, the bank expects to hyper-scale its digital footprint and provide a modern online banking platform with an integrated customer experience, covering the entire customer lifecycle from customer onboarding, deposit, loan originations, and digital servicing, as the press release says.

Temenos Infinity enables banks to increase digital revenues and reduce customer onboarding time through its solution. Built on a micro-services architecture, Temenos Infinity is an open and agile cloud-native product allowing banks to extend their solution for all or portions of the customer lifecycle.

The agreement was signed virtually with UBL and NdcTech at the UBL Head Office in Karachi and Temenos at their Head Office in Dubai, UAE.