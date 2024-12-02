Pakistani's Bazaar raises USD 30 mln in Series A

The round takes Bazaar’s total funding to USD 38m. Other investors who took part in the round included US-based Acrew Capital, Japan’s Saison Capital, UAE’s Zayn Capital and B&Y Venture Partners, and a Silicon Valley-based growth fund.

Bazaar was founded in June 2020 with the aim of catering small and medium-sized enterprises in Pakistan to procure inventory, manage their bookkeeping and access financial services to simplify and help them grow.

The company’s mission is to build an operating system for traditional retail in Pakistan. Through its B2B ecommerce platform and digital ledger product Easy Khata, Bazaar aims to help the 5 million small and medium-sized enterprises.