Pakistani challenger Sadapay preps 2020 launch

Founded in October 2018, Sadapay aims to take on the underbanked population of Pakistan with a free mobile wallet and physical debit card on the Mastercard network.

The card and account will allow three free ATM withdrawals a month, and free interbank transfers for funds under Rs 10,000 (USD 65).

The neobank is also aiming for freelancers in Pakistan by allowing customers to receive payments from international companies via digital invoices.



