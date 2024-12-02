Pakistan unveils biometric cash transfer program for women

With this, the country reveals the latest addition to its national anti-poverty program, also dubbed as Ehsaas Kafaalat. As such, each woman will receive a bank account and a smartphone, in order to facilitate the money transfer and to formally introduce a massive segment of Pakistan’s population to the economy, Find Biometrics reports.

This initiative follows the six million families that have already received a health insurance card, also as a part of the Ehsaas Kafaalat program, which aims to eliminate poverty through the creation of a ‘welfare state’. Moreover, the Kafaalat program will provide a monthly cash transfer to the participants via a biometric system through designated ATMs and bank branches. Those who will benefit from the program had been identified through a door-to-door digital survey, which was conducted in addition to an online survey.