Pair Finance expands to Austria

Pair Finance offers a technology-driven debt collection approach based on AI and behavioural psychology. The market entry in the neighbouring country does not require any special adjustments to technology and processes, and additionally the same language and similar consumer behaviour is used.

According to Pair Finance, the company sees Austria as a strategic market for its business model. In Germany, 300 companies are already working with fintech, including Zalando, Home24, MyDays, Jochen Schweizer and Sixt.