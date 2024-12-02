Pair Finance and Fabit announce cooperation

Together, the companies aim to allow customers in Germany to handle money better through artificial intelligence, machine learning and behavioural science. PAIR Finance’s scientific analyses, data, and technology are being expanded through the integration of Fabit as a free support service for people who want to bring order to their finances. The Fabit app supports consumers in adopting healthier financial behaviour in the long term by questioning their consumption habits and working on new money habits.

The company also supports its users in dealing with creditors and in building up their assets in the long term. From now on, PAIR Finance customers will be informed of Fabit both on the website and in direct communication. According to a PAIR Finance representative, the AI and behavioural science approach allows the company to understand people's difficulties and address them individually through their preferred channel.