PagoFX launches international money transfer service in Spain

As the service is open to Spanish residents no matter who they bank with, anyone will have access to PagoFX’s international payments.

PagoFX is a part of PagoNxt, a new autonomous business created by Banco Santander to bring together its payments businesses to compete with global digital payments platforms.

The service, launched in the UK and Belgium earlier this year, allows residents in Spain with any debit or credit card issued by any bank or financial entity to seamlessly and quickly send money abroad via their smartphone, with funds arriving in a matter of minutes in many cases and customer service support via in-app chat, web and e-mail.

From today, Spanish residents can sign up for an account once they’ve downloaded the app. In minutes, after a quick verification process, they can send their first international money transfer to any of the 50 available countries, including the euro zone, several Latin American countries, the UK, the US and others. The number of countries and currencies will continue to grow.