PagoFX launches international money transfer service in Belgium

The service, launched in April 2020 only in the UK, it allows now Belgian residents with a debit card issued by any Belgian bank or financial entity to send money abroad via their smartphone with low-costs, bank-level security, and customer service support via in-app chat, web and e-mail, according to the official press release.

Belgian residents can sign up for an account once they have downloaded the app. In minutes, after a quick verification process, they can send their first international money transfer to 42 different countries (including the eurozone), with more countries coming soon.

As Europe endures a second wave of COVID-19, PagoFX is marking its launch and helping Belgian residents support family and friends with a no-fee programme, which lets all first-time users send up to EUR 1.000 free of charge until 15 January 2021, according to the official press release.