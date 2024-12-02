Pagero teams up with CloudTrade





CloudTrade’s solution integrates with Pagero Online building on the platform’s existing capabilities by adding a data capture component, which guarantees 100% accurate data extraction and drives supplier adoption rates of 80-90%.

PDE helps organisations automate inbound order and invoice processing. PDE gives teams access to essential, line-level invoice and order data, which is not available with traditional scanning and OCR methods. With PDE, businesses can make more informed business decisions and run smarter forecasting.