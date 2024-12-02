Pagero signs agreement with SAP

SAP Ariba solutions provide collaborative commerce capabilities from sourcing and orders through invoice and payment along with expertise to help customers optimize their spend. The solutions drive exchanges between millions of buyers and suppliers across both direct and indirect expense categories.

Through Pagero, present and future businesses that use SAP Ariba solutions can deliver to a wider range of partners. Pagero will support SAP Ariba solutions in the exchange of source-to-pay content and documents.

The agreement enables the exchange and processing of business documents and content between networks and formats that the SAP Ariba solutions did not previously handle. Services will include the exchange of business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) e-invoices, e-order messages and order responses.

Pagero provides regulatory compliance and traceability solutions for the global exchange of e-documents. The Pagero Network is designed to maximize the business reach of users by means of interoperability agreements within both the private sector and the ever-growing B2G market.

A joint coordination team will tend to customer projects, establishing a business plan, supporting sales and marketing activities.



