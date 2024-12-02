Pagero receives approval for e-invoicing to the European Commission

e-Prior allows the exchange of e-procurement documents between any Public Administration and its suppliers and covers all the post-award value chain (e-catalogue, e-request, e-ordering, e-fulfilment and e-invoicing).

Pagero is connected to e-Prior and through this cooperation all of our customers can send e-invoices to the European Commission and Institutions in the EU. All e-invoices are delivered to the recipient via Pagero Online network.

Open e-Prior is an open-source e-procurement platform that allows implementation of interoperable electronic services within any public administration.