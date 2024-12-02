Pagero integrates NemHandel for expanded reach towards the European public sectors

NemHandel is a state-owned infrastructure that makes it possible for companies to send e-order and e-invoice messages over the Internet. In Denmark, for instance, it is mandatory to use NemHandel when trading with the public sector.

Via the integration, customers can reach all recipients in the Danish public sector and also a very large number of private recipients in Denmark.

The way it works is that by running a simple search in the recipient directory in Pagero Online, one can see if a particular company is connected to NemHandel. Afterwards, the company can then be added to the list of recipients and the user can start to communicate with it. After creating the business documents in the user’s system, as usual, he/she can send them to the recipient through Pagero Online and NemHandel. Next, the user will receive a notification after delivery.

Other networks that are also integrated with the Pagero system are, for example, Tieke and PEPPOL. The company’s mission is to actively work on connecting with the public sector in all European countries where e-invoicing is mandatory by law.