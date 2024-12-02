Pagero establishes operations in France

The French government has decided that it will become mandatory to send e-invoices to all public entities in France from the 1st of January 2017.

This reform comes originally from the Law of Modernization of the Economy (LME) in 2008 and has been intensified by several decisions taken since then. In 2016, a presidential decree was issued, setting up a roadmap of deployment from the 1st of January 2017, based on company size: 1st of January 2017 – large companies and public entities; 1st of January 2018 – medium-sized companies; 1st of January 2019 – SMEs; 1st of January 2020 – very small companies.

The whole French public sector (around 78,000 public entities handling a volume of close to 100 million invoices annually) will receive the e-invoices through a centrally managed platform called CHORUS PRO, which is already operational for large corporations since 2010.

Pagero has made an integration towards CHORUS PRO and all companies affected by the legal requirement will be able to reach the French public sector through Pagero Online from the 1st of January 2017.