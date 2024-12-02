Pagero, crossinx, Cegedim form global e-invoicing network alliance

The companies will cooperate on a strategic level working together to facilitate e-invoicing. With traditional interoperability, operators connect their respective networks to each other enabling extended reach for their customers.

The GENA Alliance not only connect their networks to each other, they also cooperate on a business level. With one connection to any GENA member, companies can benefit from their combined reach.

Furthermore, they have access to local business praxis, language skills, local support and on-boarding services, in all the members` regions.