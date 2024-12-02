Pagero and Simplerinvoicing sign strategic agreement

Simplerinvoicing is the PEPPOL authority for the Dutch market and also promotes PEPPOL in the Netherlands.

From a technical aspect, each access point only needs an agreement with one PEPPOL authority, but Pagero considers it strategically important to have agreements with each country’s authority, since companies in each country turns to their national authority for information and advice.

Pagero is now carrying out implementation and testing for specific Dutch conditions and they expect to be ready for launch in September 2015.

Pagero provides e-order and e-invoice services that help businesses to streamline operations throughout the entire order-to-pay process. Their services are delivered in the cloud via their network Pagero Online. The services are independent of ERP system, industry and transaction volume and suit all types of businesses.