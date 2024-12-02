Pagero and Omniva sign strategic partnership

The agreement is fully in line with Pagero’s ongoing expansion on a Pan-European level.

Part of the agreement regulates traditional interoperability, which means that suppliers and buyers on both ends can connect instantly.

The Baltic market processes around 240 million invoices per year and the use of e-invoices is still in an early stage. Estonia is the smallest country geographically but takes the lead when it comes to e-invoicing initiatives. E-invoicing is common practice for B2C, but only 10% of the B2B invoices are electronic.

More than that, the Estonian public sector will introduce mandatory e-invoicing from January 1st, 2017. In Latvia and Lithuania, the handling of paper invoices is predominating.