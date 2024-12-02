Pagero and Bouvet sign strategic partnership

Bouvet is a Scandinavian consulting company that provides services within IT, digital communication, and management. Bouvet performs implementations of SAP’s ERP, BI and CE (Customer Engagement) software.

Thanks to the partnership with Pagero, Bouvet’s customers using SAP will get access to an independent network for e-commerce consisting of over 1,1 million companies and organizations and a range of services that will help them increase efficiency and reduce administration.