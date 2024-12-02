Pagero acquires Primelog

Primelog is a supplier of software for global logistics solutions – Primelog assist companies with worldwide operation to gain visibility and control over the logistics flows, both financially and physically. Focus is to automate the processes for transport planning, execution and spend analysis based on accurate real-time data.

Since Pagero and Primelog have signed strategic partnership in June 2016, both systems are already integrated and in production. With the acquisition, Pagero`s customers will get a platform enabling 100% paperless operation with full control on spend, such as direct, indirect and logistical cost. In addition, not only order and invoice messages but also business messages related to the logistical area can be processed.

What`s more, Primelog’s customers will as part of their existing service be able to access a global network of logistic service providers as well as any other business partner connected to the Pagero Online network. Multilingual 24/7 support will automatically be included in the service together with legal compliance for invoice traffic.

In addition, Primelog will form a business unit within Pagero, focusing on further developing transport management systems (TMS) and components for supporting the entire procurement process, such as contract management, automatic price/invoice check, spend analysis and authorisation.

Pagero delivers cloud services to global companies for automating purchase-to-pay, order-to-cash and logistics-to-pay. All services are built on a state-of-the-art technology and with a technology platform based on a container strategy allowing large data volumes, network enabling and seamless connection to any ERP.

The platform supports all inbound and outbound traffic from an enterprise with only one connection from the ERP to the network platform. Major functionality criteria are to ensure global compliance for connection to legal frameworks in most countries for companies of all tiers.

Pagero also deliver extensions to the connected ERPs for the post award process in procurement, by allowing delivery of accurate data and 100 % paperless inbound and outbound traffic for vital ERP processes.