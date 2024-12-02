Pagero, A.B.S. Global Factoring team up for automatic invoice financing

Invoice financing, or factoring, is a bank-independent form of financing in which a company continuously sells its trade receivables to a factoring partner in return for immediate liquidity and improved working capital. Factoring provides companies with an individual solution for greater financial liquidity, security and flexibility.

The partnership will bring unique financial and business enhancement opportunities to B2B companies that are expanding and growing. Companies can now invoice their customers electronically worldwide via Pagero Online in the format required by the debtor, while simultaneously receiving immediate funding and credit insurance with just one click.