Page Personnel France enters agreement with Esker

Under the terms of the agreement, Page Personnel is set to automate the processing and sending of postal mail in the cloud.

Page Personnel France sends high volumes of mail containing confidential documents such as identity verifications and work contracts. Previously, document sending was done internally using traditional manual processing methods. Page Personnel France has already implemented the Esker Cloud Fax Services solution, which prompted them to approach Esker about automating and outsourcing the sending of six types of documents by standard and registered mail, such as invoices, pay cheques, medical visit convocations, residency permit verifications, customer contract reminders and end of contract notifications.

Esker provides document process automation services targeted at a variety of business processes from accounts payable and accounts receivable to sales order processing and procurement. Esker operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

