PagarBook to build full stack digital banking solution





As part of this strategy, PagarBook is set to launch Savings Accounts for SME Employees and has already launched PagarBook Cash, a credit product based on the monthly salary of SME employees on its platform.

More than 2 million employees’ salaries are processed on the PagarBook platform which significantly enhances PagarBook’s ability to serve this segment.

PagarBook launched ‘BetonBook’ in Bangladesh in 2021 and is scheduled to launch in select Southeast Asian markets within the next two quarters, where similarity in demography and SME market dynamics shows potential for PagarBook to replicate its playbook.