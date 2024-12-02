Paddle launches platform to help with payment acceptance

The solution is a set of features that can help businesses increase their payment acceptance. Paddle Pilot solves a problem for SaaS sellers by routing all payments between multiple acquiring banks around the world to return the most suitable payment acceptance.

From checkout transactions to recurring subscriptions, each payment is routed to the acquiring bank most likely to succeed. Pilot looks for similar transactions amongst millions of historic payments to make this choice. In the event a payment is unsuccessful, Paddle Pilot cascades the payment to the next best choice to maximise the likelihood of finding a successful route to payment acceptance.

Paddle also announced its new Sandbox, a testing environment that lets software companies experiment with their Paddle setup to see the impact that proposed changes will have on customer experience. With a free Sandbox account, Paddle sellers can test new billing models, upgrade paths, or adjust checkout design in a virtual set-up before they make changes to their site.