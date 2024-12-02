Pacific Western Bank selects Finzly to power foreign exchange initiatives

With FX STAR, Pacific Western Bank equips its customers with a platform to manage their global banking needs and foreign currency exposure. The bank’s customers can easily access the industry-leading FX STAR web portal to execute foreign currency transactions on their schedule, use multi-currency accounts to purchase foreign currencies in bulk and initiate payments when ready, as well as self-administer their internal users, manage permissions and set limits. FX Star’s capabilities eliminate the need to call, email or text a banker.

Within the bank, FX STAR streamlines the pricing, trading, risk management, settlement processing, confirmations, matching, accounting, compliance, reporting and nostro reconciliation. Finzly’s cloud-based FX STAR platform connects with Pacific Western Bank’s core system using plug and play architecture. Finzly’s open architecture leverages configurable workflows, micro-services, distributed computing, faster “in-memory” data grids, “drag and drop” reporting and real-time monitoring.