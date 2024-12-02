P2P platform Proplend launches online loan exchange

Prior to the PLE investors could only lend through the ‘In Funding’ channel, which is a good way to invest early in newly approved loans; however investors do not start earning interest until the loan is fully funded and drawn down by the borrower. All loans listed on the PLE have already been drawn down by the borrower and are already delivering interest payments, therefore any new or existing Proplend investors can buy active loan Investments and gain access to monthly income.

Prior to making an investment all Proplend lenders can view additional information on the loan, borrower and the tenancy. This same transparency is made available on the PLE. The investor is able to access all loan and property information, including the original amount invested.

Proplend is a peer-to-peer (P2P) or marketplace lending platform which enables lenders to circumvent the traditional banking system and lend directly to borrowers where the loan is tranched and backed by security over income producing commercial property.