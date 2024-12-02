Ozone launches Open Finance Hub

Ozone’s API software already helps financial institutions deliver open APIs that are fully compliant with the OpenID Foundation’s FAPI and CIBA profiles and offers full support for major global standards, including UK Open Banking, Berlin Group, and FDX, as well as a growing number of emerging Open Banking standards around the world, such as in Brazil, Mexico, Bahrain, and others.

The Ozone Open Finance Hub is a fully managed platform, based on the Ozone API software and hosted in the cloud, which provides the tools needed to manage Third Party Providers (TPPs) and handle consent, meeting security standards, offering better customer experience, and enabling the delivery of regulatory and commercial use cases. The Hub is also designed to deliver better developer experience through a transactional sandbox and smart testing tools, enabling FIs and EMIs to develop new applications quickly and reduce the ongoing cost of ownership.