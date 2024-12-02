Over 5.3 million passwords exposed on the dark web in three months

After the company launched a dark web fraud protection platform back in April 2020, 1 million customers have signed up to use the free add-on. According to the credit platform, users from Birmingham are the most likely to experience a data breach, with the average resident having nine breaches on the dark web.

Customers from Liverpool are the least likely to suffer from a security breach, with the average person only having five pieces of data stolen. ClearScore has identified 440,000 actions that would protect against data breaches, but only a third (143,000) have acted on their security breaches.