OUPMA universities select SciQuest spend management and AP solutions

These institutions look to streamline and automate their source-to-settle processes and gain insights into their spending through SciQuest’s spend management suite.

University of Ottawa, Western University, University of Toronto, Wilfrid Laurier University, and Carleton University are the latest customers to select SciQuest’s business automation solutions through the Ontario University Procurement Management Association (OUPMA), alongside fellow OUPMA member and current SciQuest customer York University. OUPMA was formed by purchasing managers in Ontario as a way for academic institutions to pool their resources and expand their purchasing power.

In July 2013, the University of Minnesota selected SciQuest for its e-procurement and accounts payable software solutions.