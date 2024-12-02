OTP Bank partners with Iliad Solutions



According to the official press release, OTP Bank is set to licence t3, Iliad’s flagship enterprise-grade, browser-based digital payments testing platform providing, automated testing options helping drive OTP’s payment capabilities.





OTP Group currently operates in 12 countries located in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region, namely Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine, and in the Middle Asia region Uzbekistan.











The press release continues to highlight that removing friction from the complex process of getting new payment initiatives to market quickly, efficiently and at a reasonable cost has never been more important. t3 helps facilitate a dynamic adoption of digital payments through a simplified and automated testing process to the benefit of all.





Officials from the OTP Bank stated that effective payment testing is key to its future success and expansion. Using testing technology helps the firm achieve this. t3 is one of the most advanced payment testing platforms, and OTP Bank values the opportunity to access its capabilities through this new partnership.





Iliad’s products and services are used by financial institutions around the globe helping to minimise risk when deploying new payments technology, reducing the costs associated with testing and improving the speed of launching new systems.





Sophisticated controls can be applied to projects at every level, with real time data available via intuitive dashboard views. t3 allows the testing of complex transactions simply and effectively - tests are fully automated and can run at up to 15,000 transactions per second.





About Iliad Solutions

Iliad Solutions seeks to develop comprehensive and resilient test solutions available in the world.





With Iliad Solutions, users can automate payment testing, which significantly reduces project costs, simulate a real-world transaction path with multiple legs, interfaces and keys, test the business flow as opposed to simulating individual pieces of the transaction. Moreover, users are able to work rapidly, with more control and greater visibility of results, forensically analyse test results, which saves time and increases the effectiveness of test teams, and decrease risk through end-to-end testing in new deployments, which helps to protect the brand from high profile failures.





About OTP Group

OTP Group is a fast-growing banking group in the Central and Eastern European region, with outstanding profitability and a stable capital and liquidity position. With more than 41,000 employees in 12 countries of the CEE and Central Asian region, the Group provides universal financial services to 17 million customers.

