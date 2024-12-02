Othoz closes EUR 10 million Series A funding

Othoz offers multi-asset models that analyse the relationships between valuation-relevant data and price developments on international stock and bond markets. This enables the asset classes with the biggest risk premiums to be identified and used as the foundation for portfolio selections.

This financing will be used in order to further develop the potential of artificial intelligence in capital investments and the development of quantitative machine learning (ML) based investment strategies. The international venture capitalist Acton Capital functioned as lead investor. According to the Othoz press release, the financing round highlights Othoz's aim to establish ML as a core technology in quantitative asset management.