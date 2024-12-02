Osper, KidStart team up to support children's financial education

KidStart is a free service that allows parents to earn money when they shop online at over 2,300 retailers including Tesco, John Lewis, eBay, Argos, and many more. Thus, the service plans to top up a child’s account with a percentage of the amount spent every time a parent goes shopping. Young people can then spend this pocket money using their Osper card both contactless and online.

Osper is a parent-managed prepaid debit card for young people. The prepaid debit card lets young people spend their own money both online and in shops using their contactless card. Furthermore, the Osper app gives parents full visibility and control over all spending; it has built-in security features that prevent payments at age-restricted merchants and provides parents with the controls to block functions such as online spending or contactless payments.