OROPAY partners Salt Edge to become PSD2 compliant





OROPAY is an electronic money institution regulated by the Central Bank of Cyprus, providing business and personal eMoney, and ecommerce solutions. The company focuses on international money transfers and aims to help businesses and consumers conduct their transactions.

The compliance solution helped OROPAY to build new services around the APIs, enabling businesses to optimise their processes in a rational way.

Being PSD2 compliant enables OROPAY customers to securely connect their eWallet accounts to third-party applications (TPPs) and get a full view of their transactions and initiate payments directly in the app.

The collaboration between OROPAY and Salt Edge helped the eWallet build services around the new possibilities of Open Banking.