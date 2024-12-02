Oro and PayPal join forces

The two companies have created a fully integrated payments solution that streamlines workflows for Oros B2B clients so they can provide their customers a way to pay for, track and receive goods and services.

OroCommerce, built by the founders of Magento, is a B2B ecommerce platform built from the ground up to serve B2B ecommerce operational needs, including automating business workflows, streamlining buyer-seller relationships and integrating with multi-channel CRM software.

For PayPal, the new partnership is a way to move rapidly into the booming global B2B ecommerce market, projected to reach USD 12 trillion by 2020 -- a market opportunity three times the size of the B2C ecommerce market.